Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kendrick Lamar Murry, 41, was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of revocation of probation DWI Class A Misdemeanor.
Edward Charles Harrington, 20, was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of traffic incident/violation.
Bennie Lee Robertson, 74, was arrested Aug. 12 on driving while intoxicated third or more.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Aug. 12 in the 1400 block of Julie Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Robert Gordon Finley was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury.
Deomino Dunte Rather was arrested Aug. 12 on assault causes bodily injury family.
Trevor Doushon Thomas was arrested Aug. 12 on criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Corey Dean Williams was arrested Aug. 12 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Aug. 12 on Tracy Road when a pistol, wallet and cash was stolen.
A credit card abuse was reported Aug. 12 in Waskom when a subject was using person’s information.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Aug. 12 when a subjects backpack, laptop and printer were stolen from her vehicle. He located the items at the corner.