Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Alicia Denise Andrews, 49, of Jefferson was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Sunday.
- Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Aubrey Kinney, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a Harris County warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
- Rosslyen Lashone Williams, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday.
- Emma Lee Williams, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with hinder apprehension/prosecution on Sunday.
- Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property worth less than $100 with previous conviction.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1900 block of South Grove Street, Friday
- Evading arrest detention, 800 block of James Farmer Street, Friday
- Simple assault, 900 block of Whetstone Street, Saturday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 500 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Saturday
- Terroristic threat of family/household, 1600 block of Sanford Street, Saturday
- Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury, zero block of Victory Drive, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Ronnie Dean Bates Jr., 41, of Lancaster was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Sunday.
- Britney Diane Bryant, 35, of Karnack was arrested on McLennan County warrants for ros/theft and ros/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Friday.
- Tina Ann Hudson, 45, of Carthage was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
- Christian Alexander Strnad, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fleeing police officer and resisting arrest search or transport on Saturday.
- Gavin Douglas McKinley, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and bond forfeiture/theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Friday.
- Michael Jerome Patterson Jr., 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.