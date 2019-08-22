Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jadeon Williams, 18, of Jefferson was arrested on charges of assault and theft under $100 as well as a Harrison County warrant on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Robbery, 300 block of East Interstate 20, Monday
- Weapons (unlawfully carrying), 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
- Burglary, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
- Theft between $750 and $2,500, 1400 block of Warren Drive, Tuesday
- Warrant issued by other agency, 300 block of Interstate 20, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Curtis Elmer Martin Jr., 53, of Hallsville was arrested on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, terroristic threat of family/household and parole violation on Tuesday.
- Terrica Renee White, 28, of Shreveport was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture/theft of property between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.