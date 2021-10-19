Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Brittany Morgan Davis, 24, of Gary was arrested and charged with remaining on premises (class C) on Friday.
- Gabriel Scott Craver, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Kendrick Lamar Murry, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- Brett Michael Grogan, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Charles Michael Sherrod, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- Eduardo Argote-Juarez, 23, of Marshall was arrested on charges of deadly conduct, theft of firearm and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief, 2700 block of Norwood Street, Friday
- Assault family violence, 1000 block of Summitt Street, Friday
- Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, 300 block of East Carolanne Boulevard, Friday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Burleson Street, Friday
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 200 block of Benita Drive, Friday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $750 and $2,500, 1300 block of Julie Street, Saturday
- Drunkenness, 1300 block of Julie Street, Saturday
- Drunkenness, 900 block of Chapparal Drive, Saturday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 600 block of Nathan Street, Saturday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Engaging in organized criminal activity, 800 block of Alvin Street, Sunday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 2000 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1800 block of Circle Drive, Sunday
- Assault family violence, 500 block of South Garrett Street, Monday
- Harassment, 500 block of South Garrett Street, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theresa Dashal Denise Logan, 35, of Arlington was arrested on four Tarrant County warrants for theft of property worth between $100 and $750 (three counts) and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Kim Lee Easley, 57, of Marshall was arrested and charged with display expired license plate/registration, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Sunday.
- Isavian Cornell Hill, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Demario Deon Slone, 32, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Saturday.
- John Henry Van III, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Corliss Keyon White, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with defective tail lamp and no insurance on Friday.