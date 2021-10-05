Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Patrick Deondrick Burns, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and four hundred grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
- Roshunn Rondell Powell, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- Jessie Aleman Turlington, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Saturday.
- Gary Travis Atwood, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Sunday.
- Kendrick Dewayne Warren, 33, of Marshall was arrested on two warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Floyd Dell Jones, 48, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Friday
- Criminal trespass, 1100 block of George Gregg Street, Friday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 900 block of Whetstone Street, Friday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Friday
- Criminal trespass card issued, 600 block of West Meredith Street, Friday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, intersection of Carters Ferry and Sanford, Friday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1600 block of Rose Boulevard, Saturday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 600 block of Wiley Street, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 200 block of Rosborough Street, Sunday
- Burglary of vehicles, 100 block of Fairview Street, Sunday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Bessie Mae Alexander, 50, of Waskom was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Graciela Gonzales, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Saturday.
- Joshua Jeremiah Hill, 42, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order and criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Friday.
- James Trinton Johnson, 33, of Aubrey was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 and a Denton County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday
- Barbara Deann Long, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
- Dustin Chad Martin, 29, of Waskom was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Saturday.
- Sean Robert Milligan, 19, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and assault of a public servant on Saturday.
- Luther Ray Rudd, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/no driver’s license when unlicensed on Friday.
- Benjamin James Smith III, 34, of Frisco was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license invalid on Saturday.
- Allen Fitzgerald Bell, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Friday.
- Zachary Tyler Dykes, 23, of Waskom was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant for possession and use of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
- Luis Felipe Gomez, 19, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia (two counts), speeding (two counts), no dri
ver’s license (two counts), possession of tobacco by a minor and defective tires on Saturday.