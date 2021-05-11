Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Pauline White Alexander was arrested May 10 on charges of driving while license invalid and no liability insurance.
Bobby Glenn Allen was arrested May 10 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Johnathan Adam Heslep was arrested May 10 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anita Annette McFadden was arrested May 10 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Kevin Glen Moore was arrested May 10 on charges of burglary of a vehicle and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Zachariah Edward Sudduth was arrested May 10 on charges of public intoxication.
Charles Vershaun Woolen was arrested May 10 on charges of public intoxication.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Enrique Akil Diaz was arrested May 10 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Lee Lane Jefferson Jr. was arrested May 10 on multiple Nacogdoches County theft of a firearm warrants and burglary of a motor home warrants.
Wilson Orlando Portillo was arrested May 10 on charges associated with Harris County warrants for evading arrest/detention and assault family household member.
Willie Cartez Stoker Jr. was arrested May 10 on violation of probation/forgery of a financial instrument.
Rashad Dijuan Williams was arrested May 10 on attempt to commit evading arrest detention w/vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicle was reported May 10 at Walmart.
Burglary of vehicle was reported May 10 in the 4900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported May 10 in the 2800 block of Victory Drive.