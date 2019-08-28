Staff Reports
Marshall police arrested a school bus driver Monday who was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash during her route on Sanford Street.
“The Marshall Police Department was notified of a hit-and-run crash Monday morning that occurred in the 1200 block of Sanford at approximately 6:45 a.m.,” MPD officials reported in a news release. “An unoccupied silver Buick Le Sabre vehicle was parked legally facing southbound on the west side of Sanford Street. A witness told the investigating MPD traffic officer that he believed an MISD bus struck the Buick.”
With the full cooperation of MISD administration and MISD transportation officials, other MPD officers went to the MISD bus barn at the intersection of Sanford and West Emory where they located a bus that had recently been damaged.
“That recent damage was consistent with the damage done to the Buick on Sanford Street,” officials said.
The bus driver, identified as 72-year-old Mareida McCay, of Marshall, was interviewed and stated that she just left the bus barn and had reached down to pick up some paperwork.
When she looked up, she was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Sanford, and she felt an impact. She stated to authorities that she believed she had struck a curb and continued driving to pick up students on her bus route.
“There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident and the driver did not sustain any injuries,” officials said. “The evidence gave investigators probable cause to believe that the driver had to have known that the impact was more than the bus striking a curb, and she was placed under arrest for ‘duty on striking unattended vehicle more than $200.”
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Wednesday that the district could not comment on personnel issues to confirm whether McCay is or is not still employed by the district.
“Immediately upon notification of the alleged incident, Marshall ISD officials cooperated fully with law enforcement in their investigation,” Weaver said Wednesday.
Her bond has been set at $2,000.