A person of interest has been “identified and detained” after a newspaper delivery driver was shot and wounded early Friday in Marshall, according to police.
A Marshall Police Department officer shortly after 5:30 a.m. heard gunshots near where he was patrolling, according to Marshall police. At about the same time, multiple 911 calls reported gunfire near 500 Oak Street in Marshall. Callers reported hearing a woman screaming for help.
Police said the 34-year-old newspaper delivery driver also called 911 and said she believed she had been shot.
Marshall police responded and secured the area as a crew from the Marshall Fire Department began to treat the victim and took her to the hospital.
Police said the victim, who was later taken to a Longview hospital for surgery, was delivering newspapers when she was shot. She told police she did not know who shot her or why. Her name has not been released.
Police have also not released the name of the person of interest.