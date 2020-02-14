The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that the time of year for IRS scammers to prey on individuals is now here.
Residents are once again receiving telephone calls and e-mails regarding “supposed” fines that are being levied by the U S Internal Revenue Service. If a person is legitimately being contacted by the IRS, it will be by the U.S. Postal Service and not by telephone or by email.
The callers in the scam tell the person receiving the call that they have some amount of money that is owed to the IRS and if they don’t pay that fee, they will have any government assistance or Social Security check held, or a federal warrant for their arrest.
The amount that is stated is typically less than $750 and the caller will then instruct the victim to get a “money-pack” card with that specific amount loaded onto the card. Once the victim has the card, they are then instructed to call a telephone number and speak to a “collection specialist” and give the pin number on the reverse side of the card. Once that number is given, there is no recourse to law enforcement. Since the money was transferred, “willingly”, it then becomes a gift from one person to another. Due to the use of pay-as-you-go cell phones, it is impossible to track the numbers to a specific location. However, the vast majority of these calls are from Jamaica or the Bahamas, which are outside the legal boundaries of the United States.
If you receive on of these telephone calls, do not be intimidated by the callers. We have had reports of the callers becoming very aggressive and to the extent of cussing the victims. These callers are persistent and the only way you can defeat them is to not fall for their claims. Please never send these criminals any money or give them any personal information.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jessica Danielle Brimhall was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of criminal trespass.
Daleion James Currington was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance more than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Monica Marie Gonzales was arrested Feb. 12 for driving with license invalid, attempt to commit prohibited substance, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Steven Nicholas Hutson was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of expired registration, possession of marijuana, more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Steven Nicolas Hutson was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family.
Tony Patrick Edmonds was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of unlawful electronic transmission of sexual items and assault class C by threat.
Jaleel Mark George was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Richard Ray Pryor was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jeffery Paul Fitch, 38, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 12 on on charges associated with a warrant for criminal mischief A.
Marcus Antonio Johnson, 35, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 12 for speeding and no valid drivers license.
Charity Lynette Washington, 19, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 13 on charges of an accident involving damage and driving without a drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.