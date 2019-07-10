A Jefferson man was killed in a fatal Cass County crash on Monday after reportedly veering off a roadway and striking a tree head-on.
According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the crash on Cass County Road 1110, seven miles northeast of the city of Linden, at 6:17 a.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation revealed the the driver of a 1999 Ford F150, Steven Bradley, 57, of Jefferson, was traveling north on the county road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the west side of the roadway, entered a barditch and struck a tree head on.
Williams, who was unrestrained, was pronounced at the scene by Cass County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Barbara McMillion and taken to Reeder Davis Funeral Home in Linden.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Vertis Darnell James, 58, of Marshall, was arrested on a parole violation warrant on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Credit card abuse, 100 block of Fairview Street, Monday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Leobardo Guffey, 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Monday.
- Jawana Terria Harrison, 38, of DeBerry, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated-BAC of 0.15 or more on Monday.
- Paul Cedric Ward, 38, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Monday.
- Nathan Paul Henley, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $20,000 to $100,000 on Monday,
- Kyler Michael Sargent, 18, of Kilgore, was arrested on the charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.