The city of Marshall Police Department will give a civil service exam at 9 a.m. Aug. 3, at the Marshall Police Department, 2101 East End Blvd., North. Taking this exam is the first step in pursuing a career as a police officer with the Marshall Police Department.
Those interested in taking the exam must submit a registration form by 5 p.m. Aug. 1, in order to take the exam.
Registration forms may be found at bit.ly/32kkoRU and can be submitted via email to smith.cory@marshalltexas.net, cjohnston@marshalltexas.net or faxed to 903-935-4429.
The exam consists of a written test as well as a physical abilities test to follow the written exam. A minimum score of 70 must be achieved on the written portion of the exam to move on to the physical abilities section of the exam.
A study guide may be purchased by test registrants at bannonandassociates.com for $10.50 via email.
Applicants must successfully complete the entire hiring process including written examination, physical agility test, background investigation, oral interview panel, polygraph, and post-offer medical examination, drug screen and psychological examination.
For more information, contact the city of Marshall Human Resources Department at 903-935-4425.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Frederick Lee Robinson, 21, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
- Dana Ray Leonard, 51, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of indecent exposure on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds, 3000 block of Victory Drive, Monday.
- Credit card or debit card abuse elderly, 400 block of Duncan Road, Tuesday.
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle (auto), 100 block of Wood Street, Tuesday.
- Evading arrest/detention, 2100 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday.
- Motor vehicle theft (auto), 600 block of West Carolanne Boulevard, Tuesday.
- Terroristic threat, 2400 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday.
- Burglary of a building, 4200 block of Poplar Street, Tuesday.
- Indecent exposure, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Ashley Nicole Daniels, 28, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000 (Marion County), on Tuesday.
- Skylar Nycole Dickard, 20, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of no driver’s license when unlicensed-not CDL and changing lanes when unsafe on Tuesday.
- Sheryl Lynn Gordon, 31, of Waskom, was arrested on the charge of assault causes bodily injury-family violence on Tuesday.
- Tristin Miguel Smith, 31, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Fraud, 1800 block of Franklin Road, Tuesday: Debit card opened without consent.
- Assault, 4000 block of Simmons Road, Monday: Family disturbance.
- Assault, 300 block of Lake Cooper Road, Wednesday: Family disturbance.
- Forgery, 4000 block of Willow Bend, Tuesday: Fake check cashed.
- Theft, 1900 block of Nesbitt Cutoff, Tuesday: Mail theft.
- Theft, 3200 block of James Marshall, Tuesday: Fake check.