In an effort to increase the safety of those who live in and/or travel through Marshall, the Marshall Police Department would like to remind drivers of state law regarding red lights.
When a traffic control device (commonly known as a red light) is not displaying a signal, state law dictates that the driver shall stop as if the intersection had a stop sign.
This is regulated under Section 544.007(i) of the Texas Transportation Code, which states: An operator of a vehicle facing a traffic-control signal that does not display an indication in any of the signal heads (the light is not working) shall stop ... as if the intersection had a stop sign.
In the past, temporary stop signs were placed at intersections to control traffic, but they would remain at the intersection for a short period of time after the red light would begin functioning properly.
“This caused unnecessary confusion among drivers and became a traffic hazard,” Marshall PD Captain John Best stated in a news release. “After conversations with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) and reviewing the laws which regulate traffic-control devices, the city of Marshall will no longer place temporary stop signs at intersections when the traffic-control device is not displaying a signal.”
Drivers are encouraged to review the transportation code in order to follow the laws of the State of Texas.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Latoya Rose Taylor, 33, of Marshall, was arrested on a Rusk County warrant for the charge of theft of property on Tuesday.
- Daric Torrez Johnson, 26, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 3 under 28 grams and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Wednesday.
- Ada Susaine Wintle, 33, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass and on a Waskom PD warrant on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Recover stolen vehicle, intersection of State and 6th, Tuesday.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
- Theft under $100, 2000 block of West Rusk Street, Tuesday.
- Forgery of a government instrument/money, 5500 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
- Criminal mischief-Class B under $750, 1300 block of Mobile Street, Tuesday.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, intersection of Crawford and West Grand, Wednesday.
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Tamekia Latrice Connor, 28, of Tyler, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Tuesday.
- Matthew Dillon George, 27, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass on Tuesday.
- Meredith Jones Knutson, 50, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Tuesday.
- Cody Lamar Moore, 32, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Tuesday.
- James Luwayne Sheats, 50, of Cleveland, Alabama, was arrested on the charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, display expired license plates/registration and driving while intoxicated-BAC 0.15 or more on Tuesday.
- Aaron Paul Balaban, 36, of League City, was arrested on the charges of violation of a protective order with bias/prejudice with 2-plus previous convictions and assault causes bodily injury-family violence (both out of Houston County) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a habitation, Longview, Monday: Appliances stolen.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Longview, Tuesday: Vehicle entered without consent.