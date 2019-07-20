COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigators made an arrest earlier this month in a timber theft case in Rusk County.
Anthony Laquinn Holman, 43, of Beckville, was arrested July 2 by agency investigators, Panola County Constables and members of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
Rusk County District Attorney Michael Jimerson charged Holman with a third degree felony of timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud.
“Unfortunately there are criminals out there who take advantage of landowners and steal valuable timber without the landowner’s knowledge,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Investigator Colton Covington. “With the guidance of a consultant forester, landowners can help avoid or deter theft from their logging operation.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement department works diligently with local officials to help bring those responsible to justice.
Recent significant TFS investigations have resulted in close to $289,000 being recovered and paid back to affected landowners.
To report suspected timber theft activity call the Timber Theft Hotline 1-800-364-3470.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Willie Haggerty, 65, of Del Valle, was arrested on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary (residence-forcible), 2300 block of University Avenue, Wednesday.
- Theft (all other) $750 to $2,500, 500 block of East Travis Street, Thursday.
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 4800 South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 4800 South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Assault (all other and simple), 500 block of Elm Street, Friday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jacob Walter Counts, 40, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of evading arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 1-4 grams and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
- Austin Alvin Hendry, 32, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $100 to $750 on Thursday.
- Christopher Dylan Hines, 21, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of failure to keep game in edible condition and hunting deer at night on Thursday.
- Michael Russell, 25, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram and display of a fictitious license plate on Thursday.
- Rebecca Lynn Woodruff, 57, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of criminal mischief $100 to $750 and driving while license invalid on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Assault, Lansing Switch, Thursday: Subject was assaulted by several people.
- Criminal mischief, Elysian Fields, Thursday: Subject tore down 100 foot of fence belonging to neighbor.
- Burglary of a habitation, Norma Lee, Wednesday: Several guns stolen from residence.
- Dog bite, Sue Bell Lake, Wednesday: Subject bitten by stray dog.
- Assault-impeding breath/circulation, Harleton, Thursday: Subject was choked by family member.