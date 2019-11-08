The Marshall Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a theft at Kroger’s that occurred Thursday. To view the video see the Marshall Police Department’s or the Marshall News Messenger social media pages.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kornelius Centrall Bell, 31, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of credit card abuse.
Robert Earl Marshall, 64, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass.
Brandon Dwayne Rudd, 32, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday on charges of DWI — 1st offense and public intoxication.
Lacee Loretta Robbins, 33, of Marshall, was arrested Thursday on two Gregg County warrants, one for aggravated robbery and one for credit card abuse.
Rolando Galvan, 22, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
Fraudulent use of identifying info was reported Tuesday in the 2000 block of Grangeway Road.
Debit card abuse was reported Wednesday in San Antonio.
A theft, more than $750, less than $2,500, was reported Wednesday in the 400 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
A criminal trespass was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of West Austin Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Latavion Demond Jackson was arrested Wednesday for two counts of criminal negligent homicide.
Jimilee James was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Henry Lamar Lewis was arrested Wednesday on charges of forgery and driving while intoxicated -second offense.
Luther Lee Ray III was arrested Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, assault causes bodily injury family violence and violation of a protective order from Rusk County.
Eric Ray Sanders was arrested Wednesday for silent abusive caller/electronic communications to 911.
Trevor Lynn Driskell was arrested Wednesday for Gregg County/Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams.