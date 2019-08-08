AUSTIN — The reward for Leonard Dee Taylor, 47, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of August.
Taylor is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation.
Taylor has been wanted for more than a year. In April 2018, he absconded from his last known address in Houston. Taylor also has ties to Bowie County (Texarkana) and parts of Louisiana.
In 2003, Taylor was convicted in Bowie County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.
Taylor is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has tattoos on the tops of both of his hands. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Orestus Darrell Jackson, 53, of Marshall, was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday.
- Burglary of a vehicle, 1500 block of Evans Street, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Casey Lee Bush, 37, of Karnack, was arrested on the charge of sexual assault on Tuesday.
- Michael Anthony Caffey Jr., 29, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charge of assault of a family/household member-impeding breath/circulation on Tuesday.
- James Scott Kirkland, 44, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault causes bodily injury-family violence on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, Hallsville, July 28: Tool box and tools reported stolen.
- Criminal mischief, Longview, Aug. 1: Ex-boyfriend damaged vehicle.
- Harassment, Hallsville, Tuesday: Husband sending threatening text messages.
- Theft, Longview, Tuesday: Ex-boyfriend took vehicle without consent.
- Miscellaneous incident, Marshall, Monday: Worthless check report.