WASKOM — Waskom Police Department arrested a Marshall man on Monday, following a pursuit that ended in a residential neighborhood.
Arrested was 26-year-old Chase Simmons.
“On Nov. 4, Monday evening, officers with the Waskom Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation,” Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer advised. “The vehicle fled and the officers pursued the vehicle into a residential area at which time the driver of said vehicle exited the vehicle on Criss Circle and fled on foot.”
Officers pursued and apprehended the suspect, who was later identified as Simmons. Simmons was charged with possession of marijuana less than five pounds, which is a state jail felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third degree felony offense; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (third degree felony offense); and resisting arrest, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Simmons was booked into the Harrison County Jail without incident, Meisenheimer said.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Francis James, 57, Melanie Street, was arrested Monday on charges of Public Intoxication.
Timothy Earl Perry, 48, Whetstone Street, was arrested Monday on charges of DWI second offense, Driving while license invoked without financial responsibility, a Harrison County warrant, open container law and speeding.
Cree Lashae Taylor, 27, Jasper Drive, was arrested Monday on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm was reported Monday in the 700 block of Atkins Boulevard.
A forgery to defraud or harm another was reported Monday in the 800 block of North Franklin Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Monday in the 100 block of Jasper Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brittany Dianne Lafitte, 31, Keithville, La., was arrested Monday on charges of revocation of probation/organized retail theft more than or equal to $50, less than $500.
Henry Douglas Chalmers, 76, of Longview, was arrested Monday on charges of violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third or more.
Demarcus Laquentin Lively, 21, of Big Sandy, was arrested Monday on charges of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of probation/assault public servant.
Jacob David Reddy, 21, FM 31, was arrested Monday on charges of disorderly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An assault family violence was reported Monday in Longview when a woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
Credit card abuse was reported Monday in Marshall when a credit card was used without consent at a store.
Criminal mischief was reported Tuesday in Marshall when a mailbox was damaged.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Monday in Marshall when a house was entered without consent. No property was found taken.