Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Raymond Herold Rudd, 41, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of public intoxication, criminal trespass card issued, possession of marijuana-less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 2-less than 1 gram, tampering with physical evidence and felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday.
- Crystal Marie Wiltse, 45, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of no liability insurance on Thursday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Quinton Corderro Anderson, 32, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal nonsupport on Wednesday.
- Orlean Estelle Dunn, 60, of Fort Worth, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated-3rd or more on Wednesday.
- Orestus Darrell Jackson Jr., 53, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Wednesday.
- Kendrick Vonshay Sanders, 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Evading arrest/detention, Highway 80 in Longview, Wednesday: Subject escaped deputy as he was being detained.
- Theft of a coin-operated machine, Kyle’s Kwik Stop, Wednesday: 1 male and 1 female attempted to steal the coin machine from the laundry.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat and tampering with evidence, Karnack, Wednesday: Subject threw a brick and boots through the windshield of a moving vehicle.