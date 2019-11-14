Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lorenza Bennett, 37, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 12 on charges for a Marshall PD warrant for no liability insurance.
James Edward Spencer, 44, of Jefferson, was arrested Nov. 12 on charges for two Marshall PD warrants for speeding and no valid drivers license.
Kendrick Dewayne Hicks, 33, of Marshall was arrested Nov. 12 on charges associated with five Marshall PD warrants for two violations of open container law, two counts of driving while license invalidand no liability insurance.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of a firearm was reported Nov. 11 in the 300 block of University Avenue.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 12 in the 2000 block of Victory Drive at Oak Manor Apartments.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Becky Jo Boyd was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level more than .15.
Heather Marie Clendennen was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Justin Alshun Jones was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Stephen David Morris Jr. was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of assault/ family violence/ house member impeding breath/circulation.
Dillion Boyt Vowell was arrested Nov. 12 for charges of aggravated robbery.
Curtis Neal Hutto was arrested Nov. 12 for charges of assault/ family violence/ house member impeding breath/circulation.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 5 in Longview when a vehicle was taken without consent.
An assault family violence was reported Nov. 11 in Longview when a woman was assaulted by her husband.
A forgery was reported Nov. 12 in Marshall when checks were stolen and passed.