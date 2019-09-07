Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Kenneth Edward Molan, 52, of Waskom, was arrested on the charges of theft of property $100 to $750 a parole warrant and a Waskom PD warrant on Thursday.
- Marcus Dean Mclellan, 21, of Grandbury, was arrested on the charge of theft under $100 on Thursday.
- Duncan Kyle Furrh, 39, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated — 1st offense on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 4300 block of Fitzgerald Street, Thursday.
- Warrant (issued by another agency), 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Burglary of a habitation, 600 block of East Austin Street, Thursday.
- Theft of property $100 to $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent danger, 2000 block of West Rusk Street, Thursday.
- Driving while intoxicated-1st offense, 2000 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Assault (all other and simple), 2300 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Thursday.