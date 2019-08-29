Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Retaliation/obstruction, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday.
- Assault (all other and simple), 200 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Amy Jo Holuby, 23, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault causes bodily injury-family violence on Tuesday.
- Stephanie Raye Moore, 39, of Harleton, was arrested on the charges of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence, parent thwarting compulsory school attendance and failure to signal turn on Tuesday.
- Derious Calice Smith, 43, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of criminal nonsupport and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a business, Highway 59 North, Wednesday: Subjects broke into the Grab N Go at FM 1793 and stole a large amount of cigarettes.
- Theft, Highway 43 South, Tuesday: Subject’s trailer was stolen from roadside when he left it to get a flat tire repaired.
- Burglary of a vehicle, FM 2625, Tuesday: Subject’s pistol was taken out of his vehicle.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Leigh Lane, Tuesday: Subject went through vehicle; nothing taken.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/theft, Big Oak, Tuesday: Vehicle and cell phone stolen.