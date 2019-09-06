Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Noah Jo Ryan Burr, 19, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of no liability insurance, a miscellaneous incident and a Harrison County warrant on Wednesday.
- Joseph Timothy Arrington, 37, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of assault-family violence, harassment and resisting arrest search/transport on Wednesday.
- Michael Shane Kelly, 26, of Carthage, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) $100 to $750, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
- Theft of identity, 1200 block of Oris Street, Wednesday.
- Hindering secured creditors-$750 to $2,500, 400 block of West Grand Avenue, Wednesday.
- Theft (all other) $500 to $1,500, 800 block of North Washington Avenue, Wednesday.
- Burglary of a vehicle, 2300 block of Lancaster Street, Wednesday.
- Possession of marijuana-less than 2 ounces, 500 block of East Avenue, Thursday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Charles David Dreesen, 31, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Wednesday.
- Casey James McBride, 33, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of harassment on Wednesday.
- Marvin Gene Pearson, 50, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams on Wednesday.
- Cameron Allen Shaver, 27, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of burglary of a building on Wednesday.
- Rudy Junior Salazar, 28, of Hallsville, was arrested on a parole violation on Wednesday.
- Kennith Rosharn Williams, 48, of Dallas, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated-BAC 0.15 or more on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Accident, Kyle’s Kwik Stop, Thursday: Complainant’s vehicle struck in parking lot.
- Assault-family violence, 1300 block of Quail Lane, Thursday: Complainant assaulted by her boyfriend.
- Burglary of habitation/burglary of vehicle, 200 block of Private Road 1330, Thursday: Complainant’s house and vehicle burglarized.
- Burglary of a vehicle, 4700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2625, Thursday: Complainant’s vehicle burglarized.