Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Chad Daniel Mayfield, 43, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and a criminal trespass card was issued.
Tyeshia Nicole Taylor, 25, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for running a red light.
Lakendrick Dwayne Taylor, 23, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for an unrestrained child less than 8 years of age and no seat belt.
Clydell Strain, 51, of Deberry, was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Miranda Therise Kelley, 40, of Garland was arrested Wednesday for a Harrison County warrant.
Will James Foster, 29, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of evading arrest/detention, parking in a handicapped zone, use of equipment not approved, no seat belt and a Harrison County warrant.
Jarred Dajohn Wilmore was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault by threat, disorderly conduct, remaining on premises, failure to ID and violation of parole/accident involving serious bodily injury/death.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal trespass card was issued Wednesday in the 1200 block of Melanie Street.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Wednesday in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.
A theft of $100 to $750 was reported Wednesday in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard.
A warrant from another agency was served Wednesday in the 2300 block of Sledge Street.
A criminal mischief Class B, more than $750, was reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of W. Grand Ave.
An aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon was reported Thursday in the 1100 block of S. East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Byron Deshun Frierson was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft of property/theft of check more than $1,500 less than $20,000.
Kacey Lynn Powell was arrested Wednesday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Willie Andrew Johnson was arrested Wednesday on charges of expired vehicle registration, second no liability insurance and require/permit out of service to drive.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents reported.
Marshall FD report
The Marshall Fire Department reported 11 emergency medical calls and three engine assists in the past 24 hours.