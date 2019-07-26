Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Michael Donald Takhvar, 46, of Marshall, was arrested on a Marion County warrant on Wednesday.
  • Teddy Eugene Sanders, 49, of Marshall, was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Wednesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • DWI-1st offense, 3000 block of Victory Drive, Sunday.
  • Theft (all other) under $100, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
  • Theft of property $100 to $750, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday.
  • Criminal mischief-Class B over $750, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department

  • 8 emergency medical calls
  • 1 fire alarm
  • 1 public service