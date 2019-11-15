Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Katelyn Rose, 26, of Jefferson was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of having no drivers license.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
■ A theft under $100 was reported Nov. 12 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
■ An assault causes bodily injury was reported Nov. 13 in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue.
■ An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Nov. 13 in the 1500 South Indian Springs Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ Shavontay Michelle Brown was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of criminal trespass and a Gregg County warrant for theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
■ Hayden Lee Lopez was arrested Nov. 13 on charges for revocation of probation/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ No incidents were reported.