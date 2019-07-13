Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Keyshauna Dena Leonard, 20, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of theft under $100, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search/transport on Thursday.
  • Jorge Antonio Murillo, 23, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of failure to identify-false information, ran stop sign and no driver’s license on Thursday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Assault causes bodily injury-family member, 1900 block of Circle Drive, Thursday.
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Thursday.
  • Criminal mischief under $100, 2600 block of South Garrett Street, Thursday.
  • Theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass under $30,000, 700 block of Willow Street, Thursday.
  • Theft (all other) $100 to $750, 200 block of South Allen Boulevard, Thursday.
  • Resisting arrest, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
  • Traffic incident/violation, intersection of Victory Drive and Chaparral, Thursday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Robert Tyler Brewster, 23, of Midland, was arrested on the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Thursday.
  • Mark Lawrence Miles, 36, of Rockwall, was arrested on the charge of criminal nonsupport on Thursday.
  • Gary Michael Tiner II, 34, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of driving with license invoked with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility on Thursday.
  • Austin Wayne Walls, 19, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of display of expired license plates/registration sticker, speeding-10% or more above posted speed limit and possession of marijuana 2 ounces or less on Thursday.