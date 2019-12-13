Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft was reported Dec. 11 in Longview when an RV was stolen.
A theft was reported Dec. 11 in Longview when a trolling motor was stolen.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Dec. 12 in Harleton when a vehicle window was broken out.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
No arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A driving with license invalid with previous conviction without financial responsibility was reported Dec. 11 on East End/Johnson.
A criminal trespass was reported Dec. 11 at Dollar Tree in the 1200 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft was reported Dec. 11 at 600 South East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Dec. 11 in the 900 block of East Fannin Street.
An assault family violence was reported Dec. 11 in the 600 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
A criminal mischief Class B less than $750 was reported Dec. 12 in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jeffery Paul Fitch, 38, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 11 on charges of criminal trespass.
Rasheen Deleese Porter, 24, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 11 on charges of forgery of a government instrument/money/security.
Chase Tyguan Stoker, 24, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 11 on charges of assault family violence.