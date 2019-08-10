Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Rachel Naomi Hernandez, 30, of Marshall, was arrested on a warrant for theft-shoplifting on Thursday.
- Donald Ray Green, 63, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of theft under $100 and criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief-Class B under $750, 3300 block of Poplar Street, Thursday.
- Theft of service $100 to $750, 500 block of East Travis Street, Thursday.
- Recover stolen vehicle, 3700 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 1000 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Friday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- April Dee Amaya, 39, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $500 to $1,500 by check (Gregg County) on Thursday.
- Renae Pauline Pack, 26, of Abilene, was arrested on the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
- Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 27, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of hindering apprehension/prosecution, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Thursday.
- Dennis Wayne Swindle Jr., 44, of Arlington, was arrested on the charge of evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Theft of property, Hallsville, Thursday: Clothing stolen.