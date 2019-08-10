Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Rachel Naomi Hernandez, 30, of Marshall, was arrested on a warrant for theft-shoplifting on Thursday.

  • Donald Ray Green, 63, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of theft under $100 and criminal trespass on Thursday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal mischief-Class B under $750, 3300 block of Poplar Street, Thursday.
  • Theft of service $100 to $750, 500 block of East Travis Street, Thursday.
  • Recover stolen vehicle, 3700 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
  • Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 1000 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
  • Criminal trespass, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Friday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • April Dee Amaya, 39, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $500 to $1,500 by check (Gregg County) on Thursday.
  • Renae Pauline Pack, 26, of Abilene, was arrested on the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
  • Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 27, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of hindering apprehension/prosecution, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Thursday.
  • Dennis Wayne Swindle Jr., 44, of Arlington, was arrested on the charge of evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Theft of property, Hallsville, Thursday: Clothing stolen.