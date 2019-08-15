Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jade Symone Anderson, 27, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of failure to identify-false information, no valid driver’s license and a Tyler Police Department warrant on Tuesday.
  • Jarvis Emmanuel Williams, 28, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of debit card abuse, failure to identify-false information and a Gregg County warrant on Tuesday.
  • Ashley Michelle Webb, 29, homeless, was arrested on the charge of remaining on premises-class C on Tuesday.
  • Steven Edward Noble, 28, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of speeding, evading arrest/detention and assault on a public servant on Tuesday.
  • Joe Albert Pinon, 20, of Harlingen, was arrested on the charges of failure to identify, aggravated robbery, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm on Tuesday.
  • Janiesha Alexandria Grisham, 19, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Wednesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Theft of property $100 to $750, 1700 block of Brook Street, Monday.
  • Burglary (residence-forcible), 300 block of Caddo Street, Tuesday.
  • Criminal mischief $100 to $750, 2200 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday.
  • Warrant (issued by other agency), 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Tuesday.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument, 5000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
  • Assault of a public servant, 2400 block of Frank Street, Tuesday.
  • Deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Tuesday.
  • Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family member, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday.
  • Assault of a family/household member-impeding breath/circulation, 5900 South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
  • Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, 700 block of Spring Street, Wednesday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Kent Dwayne Boyd, 58, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 1-4 grams on Tuesday.

  • Ethan Henderson Johnson, 21, of Manor, was arrested on the charge of reckless driving and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Assault-family violence, Marshall, Friday: Woman assaulted by boyfriend.
  • Endangering a child, Marshall, Tuesday: Report of parents using narcotics around children.
  • Theft of service, Karnack, Tuesday: Report of theft of electricity.
  • Criminal mischief, Longview, Tuesday: Vehicle window damaged.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department

  • 19 emergency medical calls
  • 2 engine assist
  • 1 public service
  • 2 motor vehicle collisions