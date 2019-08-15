Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jade Symone Anderson, 27, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of failure to identify-false information, no valid driver’s license and a Tyler Police Department warrant on Tuesday.
- Jarvis Emmanuel Williams, 28, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of debit card abuse, failure to identify-false information and a Gregg County warrant on Tuesday.
- Ashley Michelle Webb, 29, homeless, was arrested on the charge of remaining on premises-class C on Tuesday.
- Steven Edward Noble, 28, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of speeding, evading arrest/detention and assault on a public servant on Tuesday.
- Joe Albert Pinon, 20, of Harlingen, was arrested on the charges of failure to identify, aggravated robbery, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm on Tuesday.
- Janiesha Alexandria Grisham, 19, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property $100 to $750, 1700 block of Brook Street, Monday.
- Burglary (residence-forcible), 300 block of Caddo Street, Tuesday.
- Criminal mischief $100 to $750, 2200 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday.
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Tuesday.
- Forgery of a financial instrument, 5000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
- Assault of a public servant, 2400 block of Frank Street, Tuesday.
- Deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, 300 block of Interstate 20 East, Tuesday.
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family member, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday.
- Assault of a family/household member-impeding breath/circulation, 5900 South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
- Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, 700 block of Spring Street, Wednesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kent Dwayne Boyd, 58, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 1-4 grams on Tuesday.
- Ethan Henderson Johnson, 21, of Manor, was arrested on the charge of reckless driving and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Assault-family violence, Marshall, Friday: Woman assaulted by boyfriend.
- Endangering a child, Marshall, Tuesday: Report of parents using narcotics around children.
- Theft of service, Karnack, Tuesday: Report of theft of electricity.
- Criminal mischief, Longview, Tuesday: Vehicle window damaged.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
- 19 emergency medical calls
- 2 engine assist
- 1 public service
- 2 motor vehicle collisions