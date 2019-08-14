Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jacoby Dewayne Pierce, 18, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and criminal mischief-Class B on Monday.
- Regina Nicole Pierce, 42, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of hindering apprehension/prosecution, possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 3 under 28 grams, theft or firearm, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and felon in possession of a firearm on Monday.
- Emmera Davonna Louisa Johnson, 19, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of theft of firearm, hindering apprehension/prosecution, resisting arrest search/transport and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Monday.
- Deonte Jacore McKinney, 25, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of hindering apprehension/prosecution, theft of firearm and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Monday.
- Ciro Lopez-Hernandez, 47, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of public intoxication on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary (residence-attempted), 2800 block of Victory Drive, Monday.
- Theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, 3400 block of Washington Avenue, Monday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Tracy Wayne Conn, 48, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of no driver’s license when unlicensed CDL, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid on Monday.
- Destiny Dawn Morris, 25, of Karnack, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Monday.
- Mason Paul Nichols, 24, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Monday.
- Treveon Jashon Allums, 21, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000 on Monday.
- Robert Gregory Dunn, 64, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated-2nd on Monday.
- Terrance Dwayne Thomas, 45, of Karnack, was arrested on the charges of no driver’s license and open container in vehicle on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a vehicle, Marshall, Aug. 7: Drills, cutting torch reported stolen.
- Criminal mischief, Marshall, Monday: Water line damaged.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Marshall, Monday: Subject borrowed a vehicle and had not returned it.
- Burglary of a habitation, Longview, Tuesday: Door kicked open.