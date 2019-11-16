Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

■ William Linnard King, 31, of Longview, was arrested Nov. 14 on charges associated with a Marshall PD warrant for running a stop sign.

■ Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

■ The theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $30,000 was reported Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Carlile Circle.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

■ Shannon Lee Alejo was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

■ Kimberly Gayle Morris was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of criminal trespass.

■ Christopher Leodis Thomas was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate.

■ Marcos Patron Torres was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.

■ Hallie Adah Weiser was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of obstructing a highway passageway.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

■ A theft was reported Nov. 13 in Longview when a subject brought a refrigerator on a Facebook sale site. The seller took the money but the buyer did not receive a refrigerator.

■ A burglary was reported Nov. 14 in Hallsville when AC unites, washers, dryers, a refrigerator, dishwasher, saw, compressors and a stove were taken.