Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ William Linnard King, 31, of Longview, was arrested Nov. 14 on charges associated with a Marshall PD warrant for running a stop sign.
■ Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
■ The theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $30,000 was reported Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Carlile Circle.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Shannon Lee Alejo was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
■ Kimberly Gayle Morris was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of criminal trespass.
■ Christopher Leodis Thomas was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate.
■ Marcos Patron Torres was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
■ Hallie Adah Weiser was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of obstructing a highway passageway.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ A theft was reported Nov. 13 in Longview when a subject brought a refrigerator on a Facebook sale site. The seller took the money but the buyer did not receive a refrigerator.
■ A burglary was reported Nov. 14 in Hallsville when AC unites, washers, dryers, a refrigerator, dishwasher, saw, compressors and a stove were taken.