Activity reported by the Marshall Police Department
■ More than five pounds of illegal dumping was reported Thursday in the 2600 block of Ward street.
■ Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Thursday in the 200 block of E. Grand Avenue.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Kendrick Wayne Cooper, 41, of Marshall was arrested Friday on charges of theft under $100.
Activity reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ The burglary of a vehicle was reported Thursday on I-20 when a person’s disabled vehicle was broken into. The vehicle battery, paperwork and clothing was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ Brittany Cherelle Bush was arrested Thursday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
■ Sam Mikael Evans was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
■ Justin Allen McKensie was arrested Thursday on charges of evading arrest/detention, assault of a public servant, interfering with a police service animal while causing injury and resisting arrest, search or transport.
■ Ryan Austin Autry was arrested Thursday for charges of public intoxication.