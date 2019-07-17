Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Shelton Ray Copeland, 21, of Vivian, Louisiana, was arrested on a Marion County warrant on Monday.
- John Larry Mangum, 60, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
- Earnest James Washington, 48, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds to 50 pounds on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Forgery of a financial instrument, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday.
- Burglary of a habitation, 1100 block of Gordon Street, Monday.
- Aggravated assault-date/family/household member with weapon, 2900 block of Tower Drive, Monday.
- Burglary of a habitation, 1700 block of Meadow Street, Monday.
- Burglary of a building, 600 block of North Franklin Street, Monday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Courtney Mack Dillard, 25, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Monday.
- Charity Faith Holder, 45, of Karnack, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams on Monday.
- Jessica Lynn Joyce, 30, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 1-4 grams on Monday.
- Richard Weldon McFarland III, 22, of Karnack, was arrested on the charges of assault of a public servant, interfering with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, operation of a vehicle without a license plate, disorderly conduct and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- Julian Ramon Oliver Jr., 21, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal mischief $100 to $750 on Monday.
- Robert Williams, 51, of Dallas, was arrested on the charge of forgery of a financial instrument elderly on Monday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Fire Department
- 16 emergency medical calls
- 3 fire alarms
- 1 engine assist
- 1 public service