Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Howard Wayne Alexander, 59, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 8 on charges associated with a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Chris Michael Babbs, 46, of Shreveport, La. was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Stacey Hanson Nickerson, 44, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pierce Jamar Holmes, 34, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of public intoxication.
Landon Ross Fry, 41, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of indecent exposure and a parole violation warrant.
Vince Edwards Willard, 48, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 11 on charges associated with a Panola County warrant.
Robert Luther Willis, 47, of Marshall was arrested Nov. 11 on charges associated with the criminal trespass of a habitation and criminal mischief.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief class A, more than $500, was reported Nov. 8 in the 900 block of East End Boulevard.
Criminal mischief class N, less than $750, was reported Nov. 9 in the 900 block of East End Boulevard.
A DWI second offense was reported Nov. 8 in the 2000 block of S. East End Blvd.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Nov. 8 at Johnson/East Washington Streets.
An assault of family/house member impeding breath was reported Nov. 9 in the 600 block of Warren Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported Nov. 9 on Grove Street.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Nov. 9 in the 500 block of W. Meredith Street.
Assaults causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Nov. 10 in the 800 block of S. Washington Ave.
Burglary of a building was reported Nov. 10 in the 700 block of Mildred Lee.
Criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Nov. 10 in the 5000 block of S. Washington Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 11 in the 2000 block of S. Garrett Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 11 in the 100 block of Stonecreek Drive.
Theft under $100 was reported Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of Decker Drive.
A criminal trespass card was issued Nov. 11 in the 1700 N. East End Boulevard.
A theft, more than $100, less than $750 was reported Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue.
Criminal mischief under $100 was reported Nov. 11 in the 1800 block of Sledge St.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Courtney Leigh Bodin was arrested Nov. 9 for public intoxication.
Leon Gage Glass was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 5 grams.
Darryl Darrell Johnson was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Busby Edward Jones was arrested Nov. 8 for murder and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Robin Delecia McCoy was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams and the possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces.
Brittni Kae Reynolds was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of violation of probation, forgery of a financial instrument.
Terrance DeMarcus Survia was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of false drug test falsification device.
Jeffery Denvenco Valentine was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of violation of probation/third or more DWI.
Randall Cooper Wells was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of violation of probation/prohibited weapon.
Bryon Lee Babajan was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Mark Stevens Brimhall Jr. was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Alexander Ian Elliott was arrested Nov. 8 for charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level more than .15.
James Walter Haley was arrested Nov. 9 on a Texarkana warrant for theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Teddy Fernando McClain was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of revokation of probation/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Chase Colton Simmons was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Jimaunn Demarc Williams was arrested Nov. 11 for violation of probation/theft of a firearm.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 3 in Longview with guns stolen.
Cruelty to animals was reported Nov. 5 in Hallsville with a malnourished dog.
A theft was reported Nov. 2 in Harleton when jewelry was stolen.
Deadly conduct was reported Nov. 9 in Longview when bullet holes were reported in a storage building.
The burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 8 in Hallsville when TV and guns were stolen.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 8 in Longview when a vehicle was taken without consent.
An assault by threat was reported Nov. 10 in Longview when threatening messages were read over a cell phone.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 9 in Marshall when a TV and clothes were stolen.
The burglary of a building was reported Nov. 10 in Hallsville after tools, generator and a compressor were stolen.
A death was reported in Longview Nov. 8 after a subject was shot by property owner.
An assault was reported Nov. 12 in Marshall by a woman.