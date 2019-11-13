Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Howard Wayne Alexander, 59, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 8 on charges associated with a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Chris Michael Babbs, 46, of Shreveport, La. was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Stacey Hanson Nickerson, 44, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pierce Jamar Holmes, 34, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of public intoxication.

Landon Ross Fry, 41, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of indecent exposure and a parole violation warrant.

Vince Edwards Willard, 48, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 11 on charges associated with a Panola County warrant.

Robert Luther Willis, 47, of Marshall was arrested Nov. 11 on charges associated with the criminal trespass of a habitation and criminal mischief.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

Criminal mischief class A, more than $500, was reported Nov. 8 in the 900 block of East End Boulevard.

Criminal mischief class N, less than $750, was reported Nov. 9 in the 900 block of East End Boulevard.

A DWI second offense was reported Nov. 8 in the 2000 block of S. East End Blvd.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Nov. 8 at Johnson/East Washington Streets.

An assault of family/house member impeding breath was reported Nov. 9 in the 600 block of Warren Drive.

A terroristic threat was reported Nov. 9 on Grove Street.

An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Nov. 9 in the 500 block of W. Meredith Street.

Assaults causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Nov. 10 in the 800 block of S. Washington Ave.

Burglary of a building was reported Nov. 10 in the 700 block of Mildred Lee.

Criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Nov. 10 in the 5000 block of S. Washington Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 11 in the 2000 block of S. Garrett Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 11 in the 100 block of Stonecreek Drive.

Theft under $100 was reported Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of Decker Drive.

A criminal trespass card was issued Nov. 11 in the 1700 N. East End Boulevard.

A theft, more than $100, less than $750 was reported Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue.

Criminal mischief under $100 was reported Nov. 11 in the 1800 block of Sledge St.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Courtney Leigh Bodin was arrested Nov. 9 for public intoxication.

Leon Gage Glass was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 5 grams.

Darryl Darrell Johnson was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.

Busby Edward Jones was arrested Nov. 8 for murder and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

Robin Delecia McCoy was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams and the possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces.

Brittni Kae Reynolds was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of violation of probation, forgery of a financial instrument.

Terrance DeMarcus Survia was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of false drug test falsification device.

Jeffery Denvenco Valentine was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of violation of probation/third or more DWI.

Randall Cooper Wells was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of violation of probation/prohibited weapon.

Bryon Lee Babajan was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Mark Stevens Brimhall Jr. was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Alexander Ian Elliott was arrested Nov. 8 for charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level more than .15.

James Walter Haley was arrested Nov. 9 on a Texarkana warrant for theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.

Teddy Fernando McClain was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of revokation of probation/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Chase Colton Simmons was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Jimaunn Demarc Williams was arrested Nov. 11 for violation of probation/theft of a firearm.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

The burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 3 in Longview with guns stolen.

Cruelty to animals was reported Nov. 5 in Hallsville with a malnourished dog.

A theft was reported Nov. 2 in Harleton when jewelry was stolen.

Deadly conduct was reported Nov. 9 in Longview when bullet holes were reported in a storage building.

The burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 8 in Hallsville when TV and guns were stolen.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 8 in Longview when a vehicle was taken without consent.

An assault by threat was reported Nov. 10 in Longview when threatening messages were read over a cell phone.

A burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 9 in Marshall when a TV and clothes were stolen.

The burglary of a building was reported Nov. 10 in Hallsville after tools, generator and a compressor were stolen.

A death was reported in Longview Nov. 8 after a subject was shot by property owner.

An assault was reported Nov. 12 in Marshall by a woman.