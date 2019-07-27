Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Dustin Craig Harville, 42, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft-Class B on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 2500 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Recover stolen vehicle, 5900 block of Karnack Highway, Thursday.
- Theft of firearm, 200 block of Azalea Way, Thursday.
- Theft of property $100 to $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kimberly Dawn Daniels, 36, of Dallas, was arrested on the charge of forgery of government/national instrument/money/security on Wednesday.
- Claude Stephen Escude, 42, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charge of criminal mischief $750 to $2,500 on Wednesday.
- William Charles Harper, 34, of New Diana, was arrested on the charges of driving while license invalid and criminal nonsupport on Wednesday.
- Galen Ray Laney, 26, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams on Wednesday.
- Randy Carl Jeffery, 32, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested in the charges of theft of property $2,500 or more with previous conviction, attempt to commit capital murder, possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 1-4 grams, burglary of a building, theft of firearm (all out of Gregg County), parole violation and burglary of a habitation on Wednesday.
- Rafael Garcia Manrico, 31, of Fort Worth, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated-BAC of 0.15 or more on Wednesday.
- Eddie Williams, 62, of Dallas, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Wednesday.
- Tanya Renee Baker, 50, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
- Raymond Douglas Hamblen, 39, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of violating a burn ban and illegal burning on Thursday.
- Thomas Cambriel Lee, 39, of Dangerfield, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams and abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence on Thursday.
- Steven Kyle Elliott, 31, of Longview, was arrested on the charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility on Wednesday.
- Raymond Keno Fogg Jr., 32, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, Longview, Wednesday: Wallet and contents, shoes, battery reported stolen.
- Theft, Harleton, Thursday: Electric motor stolen.
- Assault-family violence, Harleton, Friday: Woman assaulted by roommate.