Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Edward Kenneth Molan, 52, of Waskom was arrested Monday on charges of theft of property, more than or equal to $100, less than $750.
Lisa Mae Sawyer, 48, of Marshall was arrested Monday for charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction, expired vehicle registration and no proof of liability insurance.
Hank Trig Copeland, 35, of Marshall, was arrested Monday for charges of expired vehicle registration, unrestrained child less than 8 years old, two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to drive in a single lane and no valid drivers license.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
Criminal Mischief, less than or equal to $100 to $750 in the 5000 block of S. East End Boulevard on Monday.
Theft under $100 in the 1700 block of N. East End Boulevard on Monday.
Traffic incident/violation in the 4600 block of S. Washington Avenue on Monday.
Assault family violence/ non-aggravated in the 600 block of Warren Drive on Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Shantele Diane Williams, 24, of Waskom, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal mischief, more than or equal to $100, less than $750 and deadly conduct.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported on Monday in Hallsville where an electric company truck had tools and supplies stolen.