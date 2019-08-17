Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Gary Lee Webb, 41, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Randy Dale Ogden, 40, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of wire/cable/copper less than $30,000 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of Park Place Drive, Thursday.
- Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 1800 block of Spring Street, Friday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brittany Rachelle Brice, 32, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of abandoning or endangering a child-criminal negligence and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Thursday.
- Robert Eugene French, 67, of Karnack, was arrested on the charge of unlawful use of disc wire, oral electronic communication devices on Thursday.
- Morgan Lacy McCoy, 34, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of interfering with public duties on Thursday.
- Christopher Lee Rash, 30, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of abandoning or endangering a child-criminal negligence on Thursday.
- David Stewart, 43, of Karnack, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Missing person, Lansing Switch, Thursday: Male, 19, left home after an altercation and had not returned.
- Burned vehicle, Harkins Lane, Wednesday: Crew cab truck was burned at an oil field location.
- Theft, Harleton, Thursday: Nintendo Switch game taken.
- Criminal trespass, Harleton, Thursday: Several subjects have criminal trespass cards for property.
- Criminal trespass, Karnack, Thursday: Subject has a criminal trespass card for property.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
- 13 emergency medical calls
- 1 engine assist
- 1 public service