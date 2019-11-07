Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Bennie Lee Williams, 70, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday on charges associated with the violation of a parole warrant.
Bennie Edward Pierce, 46, of Avinger, was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal trespass.
James Lee Outlaw, 30, of Berryville, Ark., was arrested Tuesday on charges of public intoxication and failure to identify.
Marcus Lamard Conner, 32, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident/violation was reported Monday in the 1200 block of Kahn.
A Class B Criminal Mischief less than $750 was reported Tuesday in the 400 block of S. Alamo Boulevard.
A criminal trespass was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of East End Boulevard.
Theft of ID/Fraudulent use of an ID was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of E. Burleson Street.
Theft under $100 was reported Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Failure to identify was reported Tuesday in the 800 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
An aggravated assault against a date/family/house member with a weapon was reported Tuesday in the 200 block of East Merritt Street.
A Class B Criminal mischief under $750 was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of South Lakeview Drive.
A simple assault was reported Wednesday in the 700 block of Ivy Street.
No incidents or arrests occurred for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.