Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Valentin Tapia Hernandez, 19, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 20 on charges of assault-family violence enhanced third degree felony.
Gloria Jewel Thomas, 37, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 20 on charges of terroristic threat and a criminal trespass card was issued.
Edward Marshall Winch, 25, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 20 on charges of arson.
Gennifer Macomber, 33, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 20 on charges associated with a warrant for running a red light and allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.
Tresuin Charlze Gipson, 18, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 20 on charges of no seat belt.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
Disorderly conduct was reported Nov. 20 in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A criminal trespass card was issued Nov. 20 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
A stolen vehicle was recovered Nov. 20 in the 300 block of East I-20.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 20 in the 100 block of Nathan Street.
No arrests or incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.