Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
■ An animal bite was reported Thursday in the 1800 block of S. Washington Avenue.
■ A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Thursday in the 800 block of Wrandott Street.
■ A traffic incident/violation was reported Thursday in the 2800 Victory Drive.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Tevin Devonte Rudd, 24, of Marshall, was arrested Thursday on charges of assault/ family violence, a MPD warrant for no valid DL and a MPD warrant for no liability insurance.
■ Salamawit Tesfaimariam Mehari, 20, of Marshall, was arrested Thursday on charges of Class C theft and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
■ Claudie Davis Marshall was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ A theft was reported Thursday on FM 9 when a subject witnesses two subjects removing items from her neighbor’s house.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Jazmine Jurequel Jones was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal mischief, more than $750, less than $2,500.
■ Jennifer Nicole Ramirez was arrested Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated.
■ Brady Kyle Scoggins was arrested Thursday on charges of assault causes bodily injury out of Denton County and revokation of parole.
■ Sameer Greg-Tonio Kelley was arrested Thursday on driving while intoxicated.
Marshall FD report
■ The Marshall Fire Department has reported the following activity in the past 24 hours: 17 emergency medical calls, a fire alarm call, two engine assists and one motor vehicle collision.