Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Sherry Lynn Catron was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid ID, no insurance and speeding 100 MPH in a 75 MPH zone.
Shamanecia Ladae Craig was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon against a date/family/house member.
Hannah Alyse Lepelley was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of a parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Wesley Ryan Newlen was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Spencer Allen Wilson was arrested Dec. 3 on a Gregg County warrant, an Upshur County warrant and no drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Mail theft was reported Dec. 3 in Hallsville when mail was taken from a mailbox.
A theft was reported Dec. 3 in Marshall when a battery was stolen from a vehicle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
John Allen Barfield, 58, was arrested Dec. 3 on a Harrison County warrant.
Billy John Mason, 61, was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of criminal trespass.
Lashanda Rochell Armstrong, 29, of Marshall, was arrested Dec. 4 on a Marshall PD warrant.
Alvin Alonza Dean, 56, of Grand Prairie, was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and two Dallas County warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 3 at the Pony Express Truck Stop on I-20 East.
A criminal mischief Class B, less than $750, was reported Dec. 3 in the 2500 block of Victory Drive.
The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 3 in the 3000 block of South Garrett Street.
The burglary of a habitation was reported Dec. 3 in the 1600 block of Hynson Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Dec. 3 in the 2700 block of Cobb Street.
A criminal trespass was reported Dec. 4 in the 100 block of North East End Boulevard at Pet Sense.