Arrests by the Marshall Police Department
Jayton Markel Sanders, 19, of Marshall was arrested on charges of Class A Family Violence Assault and interference with emergency request for assistance call.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A dog bite was reported on Monday in the 500 block of Elmwood Street.
A burglary was reported on Tuesday in the 1200 block of S. Indian Springs Drive.
An interference with emergency request for assistance call was reported on Tuesday in the 200 block of Benita Drive.
Abandoned property was recovered on Wednesday in the 300 block of S. Alamo Boulevard.
No arrests or incidents were available from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at press time.