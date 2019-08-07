Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Tabatha Denise Davis, 51, of Longview, was arrested on the charges of theft of property $100 to $750 and criminal trespass-card issued on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (parts/accessories), 5700 block of Karnack Highway, Monday.
- Criminal mischief-Class B less than $750, 2100 block of West Houston Street, Monday.
- Burglary of a habitation, 800 block of Main Street, Monday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (non-accessory), intersection of North Grove Street and West Wright, Monday.
- Criminal trespass-card issued, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday.
- Assault-family violence (non-aggravated), 500 block of Elm Street, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Lauren Deidre Bearden, 30, of Harleton, was arrested on the charge of contempt of court-disobedience of court order on Monday.
- Corey Dion Chance, 42, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of material-aluminum/bronze/copper/brass under $20,000 on Monday.
- Basiel Royce George Jr., 55, of Lonestar, was arrested on the charge of failure to drive in a single lane on Monday.
- Kameron Deshon Maxfield, 24, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, Marshall, Monday: Wallet stolen.
- Possession of a controlled substance, Harleton, Monday: Controlled substance located in vehicle.
- Harassment, Harleton, Monday: Ex-boyfriend making harassing calls.