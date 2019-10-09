Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported on Monday in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shatonia Jequelle Wheeler, 40, of Marshall was arrested on charges of burglary on Monday.
Adam Cole Dell, 26 of Longview, was arrested Monday on charges of a speeding warrant from Harrison County.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal mischief was reported Oct. 1 in Longview when a vehicle windshield broken.
An assault on a public servant occurred in Marshall when a juvenile center officer was assaulted Monday.
An assault family violence occurred in Harleton when a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend on Monday.
A theft was reported on Sunday in Longview when tools were stolen from a residence.
Criminal mischief was reported on Monday in Harleton when a vehicle being keyed occurred.
A theft was reported in Karnack when tools were stolen from a residence on Monday.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in Longview when a vehicle was taken without consent on Monday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Latasha Shamour Parker 34 of Carthage, was arrested Monday on charges of four counts of driving with license invalid, no insurance and expired vehicle registration. All were warrants from Marshall PD.
Angela Rochelle Stephens, 22 of Karnack, was arrested Monday on charges of assault by contact family violence.
Jennifer Stephens, 34 of Karnack, was arrested Monday on charges of assault by contact family violence.
Jackie Gene Chapman, 64 of Tulsa, was arrested Monday on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Kendrick Wayne Willie, 39 of Carthage, was arrested Monday on federal prisoner/U.S. Marshal’s charges and driving while intoxicated, third or more.
MFD report
On Monday, the Marshall Fire Department reported 12 medical calls and a motor vehicle collision in the past 24 hours.