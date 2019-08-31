Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Will James Foster, 29, of Marshall, was arrested on a parole warrant on Thursday.
- Billy John Mason, 61, homeless, was arrested on the charges of public intoxication-3 prior convictions and criminal trespass on Thursday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Felon in possession of a firearm, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday.
- Theft (all other) under $100, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday.
- Burglary (residence-unlawful, no force), 2800 block of Victory Drive, Wednesday.
- Criminal mischief-Class B under $750, 400 block of Carter Street, Wednesday.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Buena Vista Drive, Thursday.
- Criminal mischief-class B under $750, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Theft (all other) $750 to $2,500, 600 block of Portland Avenue, Thursday.
- Assault causes bodily injury, 100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Thursday.
- Criminal trespass, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
- Assault causes bodily injury, 600 block of Nathan Street, Thursday.
- Assault (all other and simple), 200 block of East End Boulevard South, Thursday.
- Assault against elderly or disabled individual, 700 block of Martha Street, Thursday.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Gregory Eugene Davis, 53, of Karnack, was arrested on the charges of terroristic threat of family/household member and aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon on Thursday.
- Johnny Lee Howard, 71, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charge of display of a fictitious license plate on Thursday.
- Tesla Jack-A Mendoza, 25, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charges of speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and speeding (exceed prima facie limit)-60 mph in a 40 mph zone on Thursday.
- Michael Bradley Thomas, 49, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Thursday.
Incidents reported to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a habitation, FM 31, Thursday: Back door kicked in at a residence and guns, ammunition, knives and Playstation stolen.
- Burglary of a habitation, Maple Springs, Thursday: Several laptops, an iPad mini, Playstation, and security camera stolen from residence.