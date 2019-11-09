Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
■ Isaiah Devaughn Everett was arrested Thursday on violation of probation/assault of a public servant.
■ Lloyd Allen Layton was arrested Thursday on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Cordell Lee Morris, 56, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of public intoxication and a parole warrant.
■ Megan Nicole Latham, 26, of Marshall, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
■ Ty’Shayla Janae Robinson, 20, of Marshall, was arrested Thursday on a MPD warrant for no drivers’ license.
■ Jeffery Cade Martin, 28, of Waskom, was arrested Thursday on charges of no liability insurance.
■ Armando Gonzalez, 29, Marshall, was arrested Thursday on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
■ Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Wednesday in the 400 block of Sanford Street.
■ A possession of a controlled substance was reported Thursday in the 500 block of Locust Street.
■ Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Thursday in the 500 block of Locust Street.
■ Illegal dumping, less than five pounds, was reported Thursday in the 5000 block of S. East End.
■ Theft of property, more than $1,500, less than $20,000, was reported Thursday in the 200 block of Enola Mae Drive.
■ Assault family violence, non aggravated, was reported Thursday in the 2000 block of Bryan Street.
