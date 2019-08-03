Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
■ Oscar Lavelle Smith, 53, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass-card issued on Thursday.
■ Treshad Deyone Webb, 25, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of theft under $100 and criminal trespass-card issued on Thursday.
■ Jennifer Dawn Keller, 46, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on the charges of theft of property $100 to $750, criminal trespass-card issued and prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Thursday.
Reports made to the Marshall Police Department
■ Burglary (residence-forcible), 100 block of Buena Vista Drive, Wednesday.
■ Criminal trespass-card issued, 1600 block of Alexander Street, Thursday.
■ Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
■ Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday.
■ Criminal mischief $750 to $2,500, 600 block of East Austin Street, Friday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
■ Deandre Christopher Brown, 25, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Thursday.
■ Kelvin Dewayne Brown, 42, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession delivery drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
■ Martial Sharmon Butler, 32, of Marshall, was arrested for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Thursday.
■ Aleasha Leonna Evans, 38, of Karnack, was arrested on the charges of abandonment endangerment of a child-criminal negligence and no safety belts on Thursday.
■ Tamara Jacole Faggett, 23, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $750 to $2,500 on Thursday.
■ Marcus Gray, 43, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Thursday.
■ Brittany Rose MacKinnon, 29, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of public intoxication and possession of a dangerous drug on Thursday.
■ Laken Nichole Williams-Dance, 31, of Greenwood, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces on Thursday.
■ Mark Everett Allen, 35, of Marshall, was arrested on the charges of motion to adjudicate guilt and theft of property $1,500 to $20,000 on Thursday.
■ Charles Edward Sanderford, 22, of Elmer, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 grams on Thursday.