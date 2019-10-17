Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shawn Anthony Coco, 38, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday on charges of Public Intoxication.
Calvin Ray Smith, 57, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday on charges of a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant from Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Jennifer Cheryl Hickerson, 45, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft — less than $100 and violation of parole/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
An assault family violence/non-aggravated was reported Monday in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
A theft of property more than or equal to $100, less than $750 was reported Monday in the 300 block of N. East End Boulevard.
A missing person was reported Tuesday in the 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
A Class B Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief, less than $750, was reported Tuesday in the 200 block of Fulton Street.
A terroristic threat against family-household was reported Tuesday in the 400 block of W. Burleson Street.
A simply assault was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of S. Fulton Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Timothy Dawan Perry, 23, of Marshall, was arrested Tuesday on charges of speeding 10 percent above the speed limit and driving with license invalid.
Khrystal Shree Sellers, 33 of Harleton, was arrested Tuesday on charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Tommy Lee Tolliver, Jr., 39 of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 400 grams.
John Bradley Labarge, 36, of Kilgore, was arrested Tuesday on revokation of probation/assault causes bodily injury.
Craig Morgan, 49, of Gladewater, was arrested Tuesday on theft of property $100 to $750 warrant out of Panola County.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents were reported.