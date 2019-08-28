Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Hunter Lee Childers, 19, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charge of minor consuming alcohol on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass under $30,000, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family member, 300 block of Hawley Street, Monday.
  • Criminal mischief $100 to $750, 600 block of Cypress Street, Tuesday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • William Koulter Alexander, 27, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property less than $2,500-2 or more previous convictions on Monday.
  • Ember Fawn Dickens, 37, of Arlington, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 grams on Monday.
  • Denver Chadd Langley, 49, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 gram and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Monday.
  • Amanda Terrell McCartney, 31, of Metarie, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence on Monday.
  • Ricky Dean Stone, 21, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco on Monday.
  • John Michael McConnell, 41, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $100 to $750 on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Highway 59, Monday: Subject who was repairing a vehicle drove off in the vehicle and did not return.
  • Burglary of a vehicle, Boyd Road, Saturday: Gun was stolen from a vehicle at a trail ride.