Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Hunter Lee Childers, 19, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charge of minor consuming alcohol on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass under $30,000, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family member, 300 block of Hawley Street, Monday.
- Criminal mischief $100 to $750, 600 block of Cypress Street, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- William Koulter Alexander, 27, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property less than $2,500-2 or more previous convictions on Monday.
- Ember Fawn Dickens, 37, of Arlington, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 grams on Monday.
- Denver Chadd Langley, 49, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 4-200 gram and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Monday.
- Amanda Terrell McCartney, 31, of Metarie, Louisiana, was arrested on the charge of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence on Monday.
- Ricky Dean Stone, 21, of Hallsville, was arrested on the charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco on Monday.
- John Michael McConnell, 41, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of theft of property $100 to $750 on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Highway 59, Monday: Subject who was repairing a vehicle drove off in the vehicle and did not return.
- Burglary of a vehicle, Boyd Road, Saturday: Gun was stolen from a vehicle at a trail ride.