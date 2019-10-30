Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Stephen Tyray Bluitt, 27, Sylvan Drive in Longview, was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and place weapons prohibited.
Amanda Michelle Whitlow, 17, Burleson Street, was arrested Monday for assault family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief under $100 was reported Friday in the 4000 block of John Reagan Street.
Credit card abuse was reported Friday in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
A warrant issued by another agency was served Friday in the 800 block of S. Washington Avenue.
A residential burglary with forcible entry was reported Friday in the 2500 block of Field Street.
Driving under the influence was reported Saturday on South Washington/Yvonne Street.
Interfering with emergency request for assistance was reported Saturday in the 800 block of E. Burleson Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon occurred Saturday in the 1300 block of East Washington Place.
Purchase/furnishing alcohol to a minor was reported Sunday in the 2200 block of West Houston Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Sunday in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
Criminal mischief Class B under $750 was reported Sunday in the 2300 block of South Garrett Street/St. Joseph's Catholic.
A terroristic threat was reported Sunday in the 1000 block of Melanie Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Sunday in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard/Civic Center.
Drunkenness was reported Sunday in the 300 block of North East End/Walgreens.
The burglary of building was reported Monday in the 700 block of West Pinecrest.
A Place weapons prohibited was reported Monday in the 2600 block of South East End Boulevard.
Forgery of a financial instrument with the elderly was reported Monday in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury against a family member was reported Monday in the 400 block of West Burleson Street.
Theft under $100 was reported Monday in the 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Dorothy Elaine Deshotel was arrested Monday on charges of failure to identify/giving false information.
Wade Edward Heim was arrested Monday on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Amber Christine Rank was arrested Monday on charges of criminal mischief more than or equal $100, less than $750, possession of a controlled substance in a penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and resisting arrest search or transport.
Zachary Phillip Larocque was arrested Monday for violating parole and evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of property occurred Sunday in Longview when a 10 foot trailer and ramps were stolen.
A theft of property occurred Monday in Westlawn when a UTV was stolen.
The burglary of a build occurred Monday in Hallsville when a door was kicked open at a business.
A theft of a firearm occurred Monday in Marshall when a rifle was stolen from a residence.
Criminal mischief occurred Monday in Marshall when windows were damaged.
A forgery was reported Monday in Diana when counterfeit money was passed.