Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Johnathan King, 37, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault-class A on Tuesday.
  • Bryan Christopher Brooks, 34, of Marshall, was arrested on a parole warrant on Tuesday.
  • Jerry Wayne Watson, 46, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of a building, 2400 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument/money, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday.
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (non-accessory), 500 block of Duncan Road, Tuesday.
  • Criminal mischief-class B under $750, 1100 block of Calloway Street, Tuesday.
  • Assault causes bodily injury, 100 block of Fairview Street, Tuesday.
  • Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 100 block of Donna Street, Tuesday.
  • Burglary (residence-forcible), 1700 block of Norwood Street, Tuesday.
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle (non-accessory), 200 block of South Callum Street, Tuesday.
  • Criminal trespass, 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Tuesday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Julian Chance Barnes, 17, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charge of aggravated sexual assault Tuesday.
  • Rebecca Grace Garrison, 21, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
  • Michael Paul Killett, 42, of Diana, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Tuesday.
  • Dessirey Shaun Miller, 39, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charges of no driver’s license when unlicensed-no CDL, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury (Marion County) and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Tuesday.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Theft, Loop 281 (Longview), Tuesday: Utility trailer stolen.
  • Theft, Farm-to-Market Road 1186, Tuesday: iPhone stolen from a store employee (recovered).