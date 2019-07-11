Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Johnathan King, 37, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of assault-class A on Tuesday.
- Bryan Christopher Brooks, 34, of Marshall, was arrested on a parole warrant on Tuesday.
- Jerry Wayne Watson, 46, of Marshall, was arrested on the charge of criminal trespass on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a building, 2400 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Monday.
- Forgery of a financial instrument/money, 300 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (non-accessory), 500 block of Duncan Road, Tuesday.
- Criminal mischief-class B under $750, 1100 block of Calloway Street, Tuesday.
- Assault causes bodily injury, 100 block of Fairview Street, Tuesday.
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 100 block of Donna Street, Tuesday.
- Burglary (residence-forcible), 1700 block of Norwood Street, Tuesday.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle (non-accessory), 200 block of South Callum Street, Tuesday.
- Criminal trespass, 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Julian Chance Barnes, 17, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charge of aggravated sexual assault Tuesday.
- Rebecca Grace Garrison, 21, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
- Michael Paul Killett, 42, of Diana, was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram on Tuesday.
- Dessirey Shaun Miller, 39, of Jefferson, was arrested on the charges of no driver’s license when unlicensed-no CDL, aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury (Marion County) and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Tuesday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Theft, Loop 281 (Longview), Tuesday: Utility trailer stolen.
- Theft, Farm-to-Market Road 1186, Tuesday: iPhone stolen from a store employee (recovered).